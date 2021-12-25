A special connection
Why do I send out Christmas cards? Christmas is the most joyful time of the year. I sent out 35 Christmas cards to friends and family this year, and as of today, we have received 12.
Opening up a Christmas card, reading a message of Christ's birth, and a personal message, makes me happy. I'm excited to see the return addresses from near and far and I enjoy the colorful display on the wall when I put them up.
I feel connected to all when we receive a hand written letter — not so much an internet "connection." Oddly, the time spent writing and addressing Christmas cards in the past (which is so enjoyable to me) may be replaced with time wasted on "devices" in impersonal and untruthful exchanges. And sadly, some of our Christmas practices and traditions have changed or ended in favor of speedy, immediate self gratification binges.
Charles Swindoll says that in the world, "Christmas has become about impatience." I mail the Christmas cards to spread the word of Jesus to both believers and non-believers and I include a tract sometimes. I save Christmas cards from years past and enjoy their messages from those no longer with us.
Joan Parrish
Traverse City