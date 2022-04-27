Proper disclosures
As consumers in this country, I believe we are so fortunate to have a variety of international products available to use, enjoy and eat. I believed there were laws and rules in place to protect us with products plainly and clearly labeled as to their purpose, ingredients and origin. Shopping at a local Menards store recently, I discovered this might not be the case.
I like to think I am an informed shopper and I read labels. I spotted a small tube of hand sanitizer with Vitamin E, attractively named "WISH." It was surrounded by products labeled "Made in China." Admittedly, the print was small but the "made in" print was smaller yet. Two fellow shoppers and I were able to make out "made in PRC." What? What place is that?, we wondered.
At home, I checked and discovered "PRC" is People's Republic of China and is the equivalent of "Made in China." I am disturbed that this deceitful minuscule labeling is allowed on any product. While we may enjoy the goods from around the world, I believe we should feel protected when and where we shop -- that all information is legible and above board.
Joan Parrish
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.