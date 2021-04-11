Slipping through vaccination cracks
When we read the newspaper report that Grand Traverse County was a state leader administrating the COVID-19 vaccinations, we were encouraged but later perplexed. After “preregistration” with the health department and numerous failed attempts with the online signup frenzy, we looked for success with the grocery store chain and drug stores. The result only seemed to lead to a barrage of online advertising.
At the urging of family members, we learned that Spectrum Health was reaching out to community members outside their service areas. After a morning registration phone call with a Spectrum contact professional, we received a callback appointment the same day. A week later we received our on-time successful vaccinations by Spectrum Hospital professionals at the (Ludington) location.
To this day, we are left with the feeling that our local providers have limited information as to who may have slipped through the cracks. If you have met with similar roadblocks, the Spectrum Hospital approach may offer a solution to obtaining your necessary COVID vaccination.
Tom and Jan Park
Traverse City