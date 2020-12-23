Name the supporters
I certainly hope (and would expect) that in the interest of journalistic integrity the Record-Eagle plans on publishing a list naming each and every one of the 126 Republican House members who signed an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit that asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn President-elect Joe Biden's victory.
It is imperative that every voting American make note of these individuals for future reference and prevent them from ever running for a public office again. Their shameless self-interest, cowardice and lack of character is not only in direct opposition to our highest American ideals and Constitution, but an extreme danger to our democracy.
Jeri Papazian
Lake Ann