For those undecided
For any undecided voters, please remember that Donald Trump has made more than 22,000 lies or misleading statements during his time as president. This has been carefully documented by The Washington Post (Oct. 22). Trump would say this is fake news made up by the fake media. But it’s not.
He says Joe Biden will abolish the Second Amendment. This is not true. He says Biden will raise your taxes. This is only if you make more than $400,000 a year. Do you? He says we are rounding the corner on the pandemic. We aren’t.
How can we trust Trump? We can’t.
William Palmer
Traverse City
