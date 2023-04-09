Trump Party is replacing the Republican Party
It seemed obvious enough in 2020 that there was no more Republican Party and that it had been replaced by the Trump Party. They didn’t even have a platform committee at their national convention that year.
At every national convention that I remember, a platform committee has met to argue and compromise and to lay out the policies for which the party stands. In 2020, Republicans decided that they stood for whatever Trump said on any given day.
Now we have the “hilarious if it weren't so sad” spectacle of potential Trump Party presidential candidates responding to their hero’s indictment.
In any normal political party, these candidates would be trying to use the indictment for leverage in their bid for the nomination – but not in the Trump Party. They’re falling all over themselves to see who can be most obsequious. None of these gutless Trump enablers has a chance to unseat the real leader of their party.
Sean Palmer
Traverse City
