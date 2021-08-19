The help I needed

I have been disheartened to read two reports in the Record-Eagle critical of Grand Traverse Pavilions (Aug. 7 and Aug. 14). Although I have no experience with their nursing care, I have experienced their Wellness Center for physical therapy. I needed help with my balance and walking.

Last winter I attended nearly 20 sessions led by either Ann Parker or Kristi Clark. They were outstanding. Each session was individualized: one of them worked with me for an hour. I started seeing improvement right away. I realized as well that as I gained physical strength, my spirit grew. I looked forward to each session because it renewed me. I have worked with two other physical therapy centers in town, but none helped me as much as the Wellness Center at Grand Traverse Pavilions.

William Palmer

Traverse City

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you