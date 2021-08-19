The help I needed
I have been disheartened to read two reports in the Record-Eagle critical of Grand Traverse Pavilions (Aug. 7 and Aug. 14). Although I have no experience with their nursing care, I have experienced their Wellness Center for physical therapy. I needed help with my balance and walking.
Last winter I attended nearly 20 sessions led by either Ann Parker or Kristi Clark. They were outstanding. Each session was individualized: one of them worked with me for an hour. I started seeing improvement right away. I realized as well that as I gained physical strength, my spirit grew. I looked forward to each session because it renewed me. I have worked with two other physical therapy centers in town, but none helped me as much as the Wellness Center at Grand Traverse Pavilions.
William Palmer
Traverse City