Bergman should not be re-elected
First Congressional U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, R-Watersmeet, should not be re-elected. Hours after the violent insurrection on Jan. 6, he voted with 146 other Republicans to overturn the certified 2020 election that made Joe Biden president. Bergman supported replacing our legitimate votes with fake electors.
Consider two other reasons: He supports Enbridge Line 5. Objective evidence conclusively shows this pipeline is unsafe and threatens our precious water. He wants to force rape victims — even young girls — to give birth against their will.
Vote for someone with integrity: Dr. Bob Lorinser, D-Marquette.
William Palmer
Traverse City
