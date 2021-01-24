We are not immune
The Grand Traverse County board’s resolution for local restaurants and citizens to snub state mandates reminds me of our disgraced former president. He urged citizens to “liberate Michigan,” while he downplayed the virus which made it grow far worse.
Opponents of mandates argue the mandates infringe on liberty and freedom. Commissioner Brad Jewett claims that people know how “to act responsibly while determining what is best for themselves.” This reminds me of the insurrection at the Capitol when members of Congress hid in lockdown. Several Republicans refused to wear masks, even when fellow lawmakers, Democrats, offered to give them one. Three Democrats tested positive with the virus. These Republicans infringed on their rights. They acted selfishly and stupidly.
I wonder what front-line healthcare workers think about the “pandemic resolution.” Do they think it is wise and prudent — especially now as new mutated strains of the virus are appearing around the country?
We have the liberty and freedom to make responsible decisions for the common good based on scientific fact. Grand Traverse County is not a bubble: we are not immune from the virus getting worse.
William Palmer
Traverse City