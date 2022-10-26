Considering track record, the candidate's clear
House Rep. Jack O’Malley appears friendly and trustworthy in his TV ads. But consider his record on three vital issues:
One, he opposes women’s reproductive rights. He has a strong anti-abortion record.
Two, he supports the Enbridge Line 5 oil pipeline. He wrote, “Housing the pipeline in a tunnel is a forward-thinking and safe solution.” But how does the pipeline protect our precious waters?
Three, O’Malley signed a brief challenging the 2020 election results (as did Jack Bergman). He supported the Trump-fueled conspiracy that our elections were fraudulent.
How can we trust Jack O’Malley? We can’t. Vote for Betsy Coffia.
William Palmer
Traverse City
