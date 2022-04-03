Strengthen clean water protections
As a registered nurse, I recognize clean water is one of the greatest public health advances of the 20th century. The Clean Water Act still has a long way to go. By ensuring clean water for all, we can support Americans' health.
When the Clean Water Act was passed 50 years ago, it only addressed navigable water. We now know animal and human waste, industrial pollution and waterborne diseases are found in smaller bodies of water not covered by the Clean Water Act. The U.S. EPA and Army Corps' return to pre-2015 water protections was a step to protecting our drinking water sources. But now, too many of our waters are at risk. Water is valuable, and our governmental agencies should enact policies to protect it.
Headwaters and streams provide drinking water to millions and feed rivers, lakes and bays. Wetlands filter out pollutants, protect communities from flooding and provide habitat for wildlife. Protecting these waterways is essential to the Clean Water Act’s purpose — “to restore and maintain the chemical, physical and biological integrity of the nation’s waters."
The EPA must put public health first and act to propose and finalize strong protections for critical bodies of water like wetlands by the end of the year.
MaryLee Pakieser
Traverse City
