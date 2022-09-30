Residential zoning requires reform in TC
It’s past time to reform exclusionary residential zoning.
When enacted to limit heavy commercial trade or industrial practices, reasonable people appreciate the benefits of zoning. However, simply creating a duplex or adding rental guest rooms to a family home generates no similar risk or undue imposition upon neighborhood character.
On the contrary, without this periodic enrichment of fresh outside perspectives, the quality of our community life tends to gentrify and stagnate. The benefits of interacting with people from other communities and cultures is priceless.
Dear TC Commission, let’s remove the exclusions that limit who can live in Traverse City neighborhoods or reside as welcomed guests.
David Page
Traverse City
