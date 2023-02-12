Restore housing practices of prior generations
Few issues are as critical as food and shelter. Those who suffer without, and the path that brought them there, are as complicated and varied as human behavior itself.
History records countless proposed remedies and zealous attempts to “solve” this condition.
If we consider the scope of life’s most basic necessities, while taking into account the readily available resources at hand … an extraordinary amount of habitable shelter is underutilized or vacant.
Let’s advocate for one simple path forward: Restore the historic, tried-and-true housing practices of previous generations. After all, don’t most of us believe common people solve common problems? Empowering homeowner/households results in diverse and creative solutions to meet housing demand.
Sadly, Traverse City’s R1 occupancy exclusions prevent natural market adaptations and bump right up against constitutional rights of property, privacy, and free association.
Diverse and multiple dwelling units in downtown neighborhoods invite artists, entrepreneurs and the entry-level workforce to make Traverse City home.
We can trust the American homeowner, and their ability to incrementally make the safe and effective improvements we all admire.
Repeal the exclusions and encourage true diversity in Traverse City neighborhoods. Huzza!
David Page
Traverse City
