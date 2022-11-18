Now this is a novel concept
It’s how the middle class earns an honorable retirement.
It’s how the widow pays her costs of living.
It’s how emerging artists and entrepreneurs obtain comfortable housing.
It’s how our grandparents and ancestry improved their standard of living.
It’s how trauma survivors and people of the streets achieve a measure of dignity and well-being.
It’s how common homeowners adapt to meet their community’s needs.
It's called "The Adaptable Family Dwelling."
1. Readily responds to market demand across multiple segments, serves people and their families from birth to final days.
2. Produces a net gain in a diverse range of housing units, from luxury to entry level.
3. Does not depend upon taxpayer subsidies or legislative action.
4. Does not require additional permitting or commissions to study, act or vote and takes advantage of what is currently enacted for traditional family occupancy.
David Page
Traverse City
