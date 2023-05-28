Allow homeowners latitude to adapt to meet demand
It’s a safe assumption that most folks are wonderfully tolerant about people renting homes in their neighborhood. After all, it’s likely most of us have family members who are challenged by the current housing squeeze.
For generations, people in my circle have occupied (as tenant and/or owner) trailers, luxury condos, cabins, campers, apartments, single-family homes and so on, in a dizzying array of scenarios. So, if my neighbors want to responsibly rent out part of their home, the more power to them. If not, I support that, too. This peaceful and adaptive path makes for a vibrant and prosperous community.
Let’s allow duplexes, triplexes and quads to come and go as typical homeowners adapt to meet demand.
Let’s also recognize that anyone uncomfortable with adding occupancy in public neighborhoods (which are, in fact, expressly engineered for more density) has the option of joining a private property owners’ association where that kind of chokehold on owners is permissible.
Meanwhile, let’s allow the typical homeowners (especially those empty nesters with existing vacant space) to exercise their traditional rights of ownership and incrementally create more occupancy.
David Page
Traverse City
