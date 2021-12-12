Please deny RV park permit
We are writing to express our concerns regarding a second application for a Special Use Permit to continue to construct an RV park at the south end of Torch Lake in Milton Township. This area is already overly congested in the summer months and the potential of 700 more people in this small area only makes things worse for those of us who live here permanently.
This second application is riddled with ordinance inconsistencies just as the first one was. Everything from trailer storage off-season (which is not allowed in current zoning) to inadequate parking which guarantees overflow onto River, Cherry Avenue and Miller Road. This developer has completely removed glacial ridges that should have been protected and decimated the natural green belt along the roads bordering this land. Green belts are required in the ordinance.
Once again the Milton taxpayers are footing the bill in terms of legal costs as this downstate developer tries to forever change our community to increase his profits. Adding 70 new seasonal residences will increase the population of Torch River Village several times over. Please Milton Township planning commission, you must deny this application.
The Officers of the Torch Bridge Court Owners Association
Rapid City