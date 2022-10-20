Books in school libraries need careful consideration
At the recent Traverse City Area Public Schools board forum, a question was asked about "banning books" in schools. In short responses, all candidates said they did not favor "banning books." But that topic needs to be considered, scenario by scenario.
Here's a hypothetical situation: A group of students are into explosions (one has a demolition expert mom) and they ask for a book on making explosives. Do you think that book should be placed on a school library shelf?
Or how about a group that wants to know how to purify cocaine and, as a chemistry project, they'd like to know more about street-drug purification? Do you think that book should sit on a school library shelf?
Many examples take careful (adult) consideration. I would stress book selection is an art — not a friendship tie, especially where there may be questions about the ultimate use of the book's information.
Books on controversial subjects need to be represented in their full context (the good, bad and the ugly), including ramifications of actions that may result after students' use of the materials.
The process needs to be fair and transparent – or you may choose not to put the book in the library.
Beth Pack
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.