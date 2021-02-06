Hold them to account
We are given a second chance to hold Donald Trump accountable. I, like many Americans of all backgrounds and political beliefs, are united in horror at the deadly attack of our Capitol on Jan. 6. Failure by many Senate Republicans to denounce the violence and lies by elected officials is unlike anything in modern history to keep power.
We must hold Trump accountable for calling on MAGA extremists to attack the Capitol, telling his supporters to "show strength." Trump sped off to watch on television the would-be insurrectionists, as they violently entered the Capitol to stop the certification of our free and fair election. In order to heal our country and to prevent a repeat, those that levied violence and sedition against our democratic republic must be held accountable, especially Trump.
The sad part for me is that Republicans in the Senate and the House were willing participants in spreading these lies. Some of the same senators said they will vote again to acquit Trump, putting our democratic republic again in peril. Our democratically elected leaders have the duty to govern in our nation's best interests. We must come together as a nation to hold those responsible to account.
Mary O'Neill
Presque Isle