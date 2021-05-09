Extend moratorium
Many of our neighbors have lost jobs through no fault of their own and are at risk of foreclosure. The federal foreclosure moratorium expires in June — not enough time for some to save their homes.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau proposes a moratorium extension through Dec. 31 to “help prevent avoidable foreclosures as the emergency federal foreclosure protections expire.” Without this, neighbors will be foreclosed and will likely lose their equity. Others will become homeless. Widespread foreclosures damage everyone: schools, businesses, the very fabric of our community.
Without the moratorium, CFPB notes that lenders will be overwhelmed and be unable to work out good solutions for distressed buyers.
Please email to the CFPF today expressing your support for this extension: 2021-NPRM-COVID-Mortgage-Servicing@cfpb.gov, DocketNo.CFPB-2021-0006. The comment deadline is May 10.
Homebuyers or renters needing help should contact their lender, check the CFPB’s website or contact the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency at 231-947-3780.
Linda O'Neill
Cedar