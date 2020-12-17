Hard working Americans need help
Our families are hurting.
COVID-19 cases are surging again, unemployment remains high, many schools and child care centers remain closed. On Dec. 26, an estimated 12 million workers will be suddenly cut off from unemployment benefits. We need a comprehensive COVID-19 relief bill that extends federal unemployment programs, restores the $600 per week boost in unemployment benefits, expands paid family leave, provides robust funding for child care and K-12 education and expands eviction protections, includes immigrant families who are on the front lines fighting COVID-19 and ensures every family can access the testing, care and vaccinations we need to fight COVID-19.
More than 25 million workers are officially unemployed because of the virus or have seen a drop in hours and pay because of the pandemic. Job growth is slowing. Stimulus is desperately needed.
The House passed several bills that address COVID-19 relief, but Sen. Mitch McConnell will not bring them up for a vote. We need a bill that protects small businesses and the workers. The rich do not need more tax cuts so they can buy back more of their stocks. Blocking more COVID-19 relief is not just cruel, it’s bad economic policy.
Hard-working Americans need help now.
Mary O'Neill
Presque Isle