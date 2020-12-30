No cause to penalize schools
It was a mistake for the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools and the Diocese of Gaylord to argue for a religious exemption from health department COVID-19 regulations. Like fire safety regulations, these are designed to protect students and the public. Yet there is no cause to lift the schools’ tax-exempt status.
Though their legal case seems poor, the schools have a right to petition for a redress of perceived grievances.
By paying tuition Catholic parents save taxpayers untold millions of dollars. Due to COVID-19, enrollment and tuition income has fallen; nationwide many Catholic schools have closed. Sadly, the burden on public schools will increase.
Does it make sense to further burden religious schools by yanking their tax-exempt status even though the public will suffer? More to the point, everyone, even a Catholic student, has a constitutional right to the free practice of religion, to speak freely and to peaceably assemble.
Do we really want the state to have a monopoly on education?
I cherish my Catholic education. It was excellent and imbued me with the odd notion that we can love our neighbors though service. It’s wonderful to donate to these schools and it benefits society.
John O'Neill
Cedar