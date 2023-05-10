Bergman's vote calls for a question
The U.S. House of Representatives just voted along party lines for the Debt Ceiling Bill. That means that our U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman voted to cut funding for our veterans.
Jack would rather cut benefits for our veterans than raise taxes on the rich 1%. Jack is always saying he is fighting for our veterans – and this is just another example where he proves he does not!
We need to ask him why he is not protecting our servicemen and women who have put their lives on the line for our great country.
Mary O'Neill
Presque Isle
