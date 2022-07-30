Change needed on Grand Traverse County board
We need real change on the Grand Traverse County Commission and, to achieve it, we need competent, steady leadership that places people above politics. That’s why I’m voting for Democrat Ashlea Walter in District 3 on Aug. 2.
Ashlea believes that good government comes from building consensus in the community and bringing people together to solve problems. She works to make our schools and families stronger and believes that change is always possible if we are willing to work for it.
That’s the kind of leadership we need on the County Commission. That’s why I’ll be voting for Ashlea.
Dan O'Neil
Traverse City
