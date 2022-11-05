Here's why Proposal 2 should be approved

Proposal 2 would protect voting rights statewide through a Michigan constitutional amendment. Here's what it would do:

-Codify current laws requiring a photo ID or an affidavit swearing your identity.

-Provide extra time for overseas military ballots postmarked by Election Day.

-Allow early in-person voting.

-Codify permanent absentee ballots.

-Allow for absentee ballot tracking.

-Require at least one ballot drop box per municipality and one per 15,000 residents.

-State legislators would not determine which electors go to the Electoral College.

-Nonpartisan election workers would run audits.

-Voters/poll workers could not be harassed.

Everyone should get to vote, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender or ability. Proposal 2 helps remove barriers.

Michigan has some of the best election practices. Proposal 2 aims to keep them.

Vote yes on 2.

Katie Olsson

Rapid River

