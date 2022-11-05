Here's why Proposal 2 should be approved
Proposal 2 would protect voting rights statewide through a Michigan constitutional amendment. Here's what it would do:
-Codify current laws requiring a photo ID or an affidavit swearing your identity.
-Provide extra time for overseas military ballots postmarked by Election Day.
-Allow early in-person voting.
-Codify permanent absentee ballots.
-Allow for absentee ballot tracking.
-Require at least one ballot drop box per municipality and one per 15,000 residents.
-State legislators would not determine which electors go to the Electoral College.
-Nonpartisan election workers would run audits.
-Voters/poll workers could not be harassed.
Everyone should get to vote, regardless of race, ethnicity, age, gender or ability. Proposal 2 helps remove barriers.
Michigan has some of the best election practices. Proposal 2 aims to keep them.
Vote yes on 2.
Katie Olsson
Rapid River
