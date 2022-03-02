We are Ukraine
A dance troupe, billed as Russian, came to Hill Auditorium in Ann Arbor in the mid 1950s. This was, I suppose, a good will tour sponsored by the Russian government. With a fascination for all things Russian at that time — its history, literature, music and politics — I went with a friend to this performance.
The dancing was brilliant as expected with vigorous leaps and turns, the dancers dressed in colorful native folk costume. The women wore bodices above bright skirts and red leather boots.
We were enchanted. At the end of the performance in this great auditorium filled with excitement — all of the dancers assembled under the lights at the foot of the stage, raised their fists and shouted out in unison: We are Ukraine!
These dancers were, as ever, distinguishing themselves and distancing themselves from Russia as Ukraine, and I have remembered ever since.
Max Old Bear
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.