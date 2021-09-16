For-profit schools earned aid
The published in the Sept. 5 edition of the Record-Eagle titled “Michigan pandemic relief dollars went to for-profit cyber schools” misses many facts about Michigan Great Lakes Virtual Academy.
COVID-19 forced families to make difficult choices about their children’s education and thousands flocked to online education options.
MGLVA responded by hiring more than 15 additional teachers to accommodate increased enrollment, added counselors and emotional support staff and increased summer programming to address learning loss of many newly enrolled students. MGLVA provides laptops, printers, school materials and special education tuition-free.
MGLVA focuses on breaking down barriers and inequities for this population of students, providing subsidized internet access for eligible households enabling connectivity to online school classrooms.
MGLVA received funding based on the significant number of at-risk students served via the Federal Title I funding formula. MGLVA serves a much higher number of at-risk students (more than 70 percent), which is 30 percent higher than Kingsley Area Schools and 40 percent higher than Traverse City Area Public Schools.
MGLVA has an eight-year track record of helping families seeking alternative modes of education, whether it be for health reasons, bullying, or specific life choices. The relief money earned supports family choices and is an investment in Michigan’s future.
David Ohman
Manistee