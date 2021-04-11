Everyone needs a park
“Then and Now” is a small poster across from the post office on Union Street. The poster displays one of the earliest photos of Traverse City, showing the first Union Street Bridge under construction. The photo shows the river back then — after the land had been cleared with no trees standing, logs floating in the river, nothing passed the bridge but dirt. It’s sad. No bushes. No grass.
Standing there now in the present you see Traverse City with beautiful trees and a nice river. I live downtown and one of my favorite destinations is the Boardman River Dam and the adjacent park. I go there in my electric wheelchair. I can get close to the river, watch it flow, sort my thoughts and be at peace.
You have to feel good when you see people happy, walking, enjoying life. A family spreads a blanket and shares a meal, kids fish, a toddler plays on the grass checking out a little clover flower or watching a mother duck with all her babies in a row. The park is an escape from the everyday hustle.
We need the park and the trees, the comfort and peacefulness one feels in that wonderful spot.
Pierre Odum
Traverse City