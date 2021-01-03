With the help of others
It's tough to think of an instance where we don't need the help of another person.
In this difficult year, I decided to run for elected office. For several years, I'd helped others, including my husband, run and win their races.
As a first-time statewide candidate, just shy of 100,000 people voted for me. While I didn't win a seat on the Wayne State University Board of Governors, I did learn a tremendous amount about Wayne State University(WSU), what voters want and myself.
As a WSU alumna, I ran for many reasons, including to better connect WSU to all of Michigan's 83 counties, to be a bridge among board members and to inspire others to run for elected office.
I needed a lot of help with my campaign and many people shared their knowledge, resources and encouragement.
I'm proud to call Michigan home.
Susan Odgers
Traverse City