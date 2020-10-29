Elect Odgers
I’m running statewide for the Wayne State University Board of Governors.
WSU is a state university supported by taxpayers in all 83 counties. Thirty-five years as faculty member, including during COVID-19, I know how the moving parts in a university work.
I’m running on my values: social justice, ecological wisdom, grassroots democracy and non-violence. The Lansing City Pulse newspaper endorsed me with a perfect score on their Social Justice and Equity rating.
I’m running to inspire others to run — the under-represented and marginalized.
I can be a bridge between the parties and break the current board’s gridlock.
Susan Odgers
Traverse City
