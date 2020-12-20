Support our frontliners
Though the winter weather has removed the yard signs, the words are impressed upon those who need them most — the frontline workers all throughout our community. And they do not go unappreciated, but unless coupled with action, it can feel hollow.
Traverse City has an incredibly active community. And as a community, Traverse City also has an opportunity to support actions that are being taken by our leadership to show how thankful we are to our frontline workers. They do what they can to allow more housing within the city limits to give more frontliners the opportunities to walk, bike or bus to and from work; to expand and include more people in our active community; and most importantly, to build a life here.
Let's be active and show them all we are not a community of words without action. Let's support the recent moves to improve housing options. Less surface parking to allow more units. More housing per lot in residential neighborhoods. Improving the mobility options for us all.
Let's all remember, especially during the holidays, that it's not just a building we advocate for or against but a home for someone. We all should be thankful for our frontline workers.
Shea O'Brien
Traverse City