They may be anti-environmentalists
During summer we hear many discussions about how development is not environmentally friendly. The environmentalist wants to protect our water, trees and all our green space from all the development.
The environmentalist misses the forest for the trees. By pushing against density within the city they are forcing more sprawl into surrounding green spaces. And sprawl is just plain bad for the environment. It requires more vehicle miles traveled, spewing noxious gases. It demolishes trees for single family homes. It causes water runoff by way of impermeable surfaces. Water usage increases to keep lawns pristine. The homes are large and require more fossil fuels to keep comfortable.
By not allowing more people to enjoy life in Traverse City by way of density, the self proclaimed environmentalist is more of an “anti-environmentalist."
Fortunately, Traverse City requires environmental impact studies. It implemented a tree ordinance that asks developers to save trees or pay to plant more. The city is working to reduce the impermeable surface required in developments. All of this is helping to create a sustainable Traverse City.
Let’s not lose sight of the bigger picture. Let’s not save one tree for today, let’s save many surrounding trees for tomorrow.
Shea O'Brien
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.