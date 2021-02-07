FishPass will benefit our region
The few making decisions for the many. That is the name of the game being played by a few people who have held up the FishPass project in court. These few claim to be protecting a park and yet, they are deciding for the rest of us that we should not receive the enhancements of this project.
FishPass will cap the decades-long Boardman River Ecosystem Restoration Project. FishPass will focus on scientific study of adaptive fishery management, bringing Traverse City into the global purview of environmental research. FishPass will protect vibrant and lively trees along the river corridor. FishPass will allow bi-directional movement of native fish while blocking upstream migration of invasive species. FishPass will allow more and better access to the river and improve the surrounding park areas for us.
I personally look forward to the environmental, economic and community benefits that FishPass will create. Unfortunately, the few are deciding these are of no benefit to the many and while I hope they do not succeed, it will take the rest of us voicing our support to drown them out and move this project forward.
Shea O'Brien
Traverse City