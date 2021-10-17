Saving whom?
Dear reader, you are being manipulated to believe the group Save Our Downtown is working to save us from the perils of big city life. They use images and ideas of fear to sway you to believe they are here to save you. By framing their arguments as “saving us,” they are simply saving themselves from owning their elitist ways and desires to allow only people of affluence to live in Traverse City.
They aren't saving you; they're hindering your favorite business from being flooded with applications. They're obstructing young families from raising children here. They're impeding children from biking and walking to school. What SOD is saying is that unless you fit their elitist idea of “small town charm,” you aren’t welcome. Affluence is welcome with open arms and anything less should simply seek life elsewhere. With every fight against buildings of “height” this group is telling the outside world, we don’t want you.
The question becomes if a developing land owner no longer has the vested interest to build, how long before SOD disallows their neighbors planting flowers in the yard?
Shea O’Brien
Traverse City