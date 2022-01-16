What we've lost
Near full employment, better racial equity, sustainability and income equality — things Traverse City is denied by Save Our Downtown, which advocates against, or outright sues, allowed housing developments. These limitations refute our ability to create a proper future for Traverse City.
SOD will argue these were seeded long ago, blaming the pandemic for them becoming an entangled crisis. Their role in this crisis is obvious with the planting of our greatest problem — passage of Proposal 3, that nearsighted limitation stating everyone can lord over an owner’s development based on how they feel it fits with “Small Town Charm."
I advocate not for the loss of our individual right but for returning the right to us all to create the community needed now. Should a group who have theirs — house, employment, wealth — refuse the right of opportunity for others to create a life in Traverse City? When does our “Small Town Charm” become a sprawling dystopia?
This isn't the myopic loss of current citizens’ right to have a say, it’s the loss of future peoples’ right to have a community. I hope that for our environment, our families and our economy, Traverse City’s future isn’t a sprawling dystopia desired by SOD.
Shea O'Brien
Traverse City