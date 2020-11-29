End 2020 with hope
It’s just one month before the end of 2020. Did God let COVID-19 here so we’d realize we lost ourselves? Do we rage at God over all COVID has thrown at us? Will we wake up and realize we’ve got to be better, do better for ourselves and others?
Those are just some of the questions I ask myself lately.
Our world’s in such turmoil over fights over masks, but people are living in tents and cars, no schools and job loss. People hoarding things like toilet paper and baby diapers. Would you really buy so much if it weren’t for COVID? What about those others that need such things and can’t because you hoard?
Yes, we know you’re scared. It’s OK because we all are. Think of all the increased domestic and child abuse, alcohol, drug use, depression and suicide that never made the papers. No one likes the way things have become. Can’t we pay it forward with kindness because we are not alone?
Most of us have become depressed or angry over things we’ve lost or the things taken out of our control.
Let’s shut up, grow up, pray more and end 2020 with hope, faith and respect. We all are hurting.
Linda Oaks
Mesick