Seniors would play – with a view of the bay
The dreams for the seniors of Traverse City are getting closer. Building plans the seniors approved in 2019 will have space for indoor and outdoor activities. There will be a screened-in porch to enjoy the beautiful view of the bay.
The new plan is for the new building to be built where the current pickleball courts are. The new plan is to have the new pickleball courts along Front Street. This would be noisy, distracting and stressful for players. There would be no view of the bay.
Our seniors deserve the best. We have more than 100 senior pickleball players, so let's give it to them. Having the pickleball courts where the current building is would have cool winds to keep them cool on hot days and great for a cooldown after a workout. Have you tried to hit a pickleball with a little breeze or big gust of wind? Each day, the bay would give players a different challenge. While they wait to play their next game, they would have a chance to appreciate the beauty of the bay that no others have.
Let's give our seniors the best indoor and outdoor activities with the most beautiful view of the bay. Our seniors deserve it.
Steve Nyland
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.