Please listen to the voters
You, your parents and your friends are getting older. We need a new senior center now! Something that was promised to them. You get their hopes and dreams up and then you take them away.
Wow! That’s no way to treat a senior and especially a voter. You asked the voters — should it be built on the same location? Voters said yes! Then you asked to pick out a floor plan that meets their needs. The voters did that as well. Then, you did a survey on how to spend the money from the American Rescue Plan Act fund. The Senior Center was No. 1 on the survey for funding construction for a new senior center. The voters are ready for the best senior center in Michigan.
A place for our grandparents, parents, aunts, uncles, sisters and brothers or just a new friend. A safe place with many activities for the body and soul now. Who knows, you might need a place like the Senior Center, but then there might not be a Senior Center in Traverse City to be proud of.
Steve Nyland
Traverse City
