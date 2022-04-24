Don’t defeat the dream
Sometimes the most valuable things in life are hidden in plain sight, like our seniors. There was a statement that people can’t always get what they want. This is different.
For more than 20 years, our seniors have been working on a dream. A dream for a place to feel safe, meet new friends and have activity programs to keep the body and soul active.
Our younger seniors are retiring in Grand Traverse County and Traverse City at the age of 55.
Our seniors voted for the people on the board of Grand Traverse County and Traverse City who they felt very strongly would do the right things for our seniors. So why is it taking so long? They have the land, a plan for the building and the knowledge to fund it. So please don’t defeat our senior dream. They need the best senior center now — not later.
Someday you might need our seniors for your dream to come true.
Steve Nyland
Traverse City
