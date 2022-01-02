It’s time to help our seniors
I have lived here all my life. I have seen a lot of changes in Traverse City and the Grand Traverse area. I appreciate our seniors for voting on many proposals to help make this area what it is today. We have trusted our seniors’ choices in the past, so why is it we can’t trust our seniors’ choices to build something outstanding with benefits for them? (They deserve it)
Our seniors picked out a plan to build a new senior center at the same location as the existing one on the bay. This is where they can relax by looking out at the bay, feel very safe and it’s so easy to get to. They also feel it will be big enough for all of their needs and activity programs.
Now our seniors need our help to fulfill their dream. Seniors need a place to feel safe, keep active, meet new friends and something to look forward to. We have that opportunity now. No plan is perfect, but our seniors would like it now. I feel they deserve the best senior center in Michigan.
Steve Edward Nyland
Traverse City