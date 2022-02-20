A better future
Shea O’Brien’s “At Issue” piece in the Feb. 12 Record-Eagle gave us a view of home and community that we should celebrate.
The romanticized past that Shea refers to included a downtown with a very high vacancy rate. We used to say that you could roll a bowling ball down Front Street and not hit a soul. Our city neighborhood included many run-down homes. Moving to the suburbs and the Peninsula was popular and shopping centers were in fashion.
Compare that scenario to today. Through vision and leadership, we now have a very vibrant downtown. We must rejoice, support and encourage this vibrancy but do we want a downtown where only those of greater means can live? Do we want to eliminate younger and working class citizens from being part of this vibrancy?
So we, like Shea, are disappointed when we hear that Save Our Downtown advocates for policies that would shape a future of a vibrant downtown not including our young, working class people but will encourage sprawl, high-end development and sky-high property values.
Shea presents a more exciting idea for the future, living spaces of all sizes, heights and opportunities to create a home within our community.
Rev. Homer Nye and Rebecca Mang
Traverse City
