Support wildlife-friendly infrastructure
Driving across our state, I notice dead wildlife on the side of the road: commonly deer, raccoons and rabbits but occasionally a bobcat, bear or eagle.
Michigan ranks fifth in the nation for most wildlife-vehicle collisions. As we continue developing communities and their connecting roads, this problem worsens. The Federal Highway Administration estimates annually 1 to 2 million accidents involve drivers and animals on U.S. roadways.
Sadly, it isn’t just wildlife that pays the price. These crashes cause 200 deaths and 30,000 injuries.
There are ways to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions.
The bipartisan infrastructure bill in Congress includes investments in wildlife-friendly infrastructure — wildlife crossing bridges, tunnels and culverts — that have a high success rate toward reducing collisions.
Another step is investing in wildlife migration corridors – linear routes used by fish and wildlife to find sustainable feeding and breeding grounds throughout the year. Places can include federal public lands, state and local properties, tribal areas and private property, so it’s important to ensure all these entities have the resources and capacity to conserve wildlife migration corridors.
Sen. Debbie Stabenow helps lead the bipartisan effort in Congress to fund wildlife crossings in the infrastructure bill. This will save human lives, reduce damages and costs and protect wildlife.
Christian Noyce
Ann Arbor