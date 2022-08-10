Grateful for these rescuers
On Aug. 2, I was involved in an accident on 31 North near Speedway gas station. Kathi, Larry, Pat, Jodi and Sherry saw it happen and came to my rescue. They quickly told me to get out of the car, as they could see smoke and helped me move a safe distance away.
The car caught fire and an off-duty policeman grabbed a fire extinguisher from Speedway to try to contain the fire. The firefighters came within minutes to put out the fire, in addition to an officer from Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office. They were all very courteous and concerned about my well-being. My car was totaled.
These kind people called my sister in Charlevoix and stayed with me until she arrived. They also checked with the authorities to see if they could take everything out of my vehicle before it was towed away. TC Towing explained the process thoroughly and saved me a trip to their facility.
I want to thank these wonderful people who came to my rescue with kindness and compassion. Because of their quick actions, I wasn't seriously injured. Thank you to the helpful employees at Speedway and the concern the police and firefighters extended to me.
Sincerely,
Nancy Novak Letherby
Charlevoix
