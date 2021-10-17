Anything but a bully
Your article about record-setting Kevin Hubbell started out well when describing the fact that Benzie Central began the season with only three players.
To include in that article a discussion about poor sportsmanship and bullying totally misses who Kevin is: the first on the field to help up a downed opponent. He’s not about taunting, rather positivity, support and encouragement. In a one-on-one confrontation with an opponent Kevin looks like he’s dancing on the ball. He has transformed soccer into an artform, the kind of talent that comes along once in a generation — think Anders Kelto, Mr. Soccer.
My college soccer coach was Bob Harrison, an all-American basketball player at the University of Michigan who went on to play professional ball for nine years, an NBA all-star. In 1941, as an eighth grader, he scored 139 points in a basketball game. Harrison was written up in Ripley’s Believe It or Not; unfortunately, we live in the “social media era,” and there’s a lot more negativity.
To watch Kevin Hubbell play soccer is to be treated to a clinic. Especially among his contemporaries, it should be regarded as such, a wonderful experience to witness how soccer can be played.
Bill Northway
Frankfort