Weapons on government property
In 2016, Sen. Marco Rubio warned, “Mark my words, there will be prominent people in American politics who will spend years explaining to people how they fell into this (violent insurgencies).” After Jan. 6, Marco might want to add to that statement: “if they’re still around to explain.” In Michigan, they might hearken back to April 30, when a militia group with long guns occupied our state capital building, or they might reflect on Oct. 8, when members of the Wolverine Watchmen were arrested after they were accused of plotting to kidnap our governor.
You know, maybe instead of “'splaining” how about we consider implementing some laws? How about we start by making it illegal to bring rifles or “long guns” on Capitol grounds? In fact, why don’t we make it a felony to bring any kind of gun onto government property without a license to carry? For that matter, I can’t understand why we should bring any weapons at all to government facilities — not a knife, not a club.
Obviously, this concept isn’t going to have much impact on our current Republican legislators; HB 5783 and 5784 were introduced last year, and nothing has been done. Why not?
William Northway
Frankfort