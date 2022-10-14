The legislator isn't listening
Two years ago, state Rep. Jack O’Malley hosted me for a cup of coffee. We had a nice conversation and discussed numerous topics.
As we were winding to a close, I provided him with a number of position papers I had put together, mostly regarding the environment: single-use plastics, PFAS, Michigan’s septic ordinance or lack thereof and climate change. I even dared provide him with the concerns I had regarding automatic weapons. Each subject was well-organized, two to three pages in length and well-documented.
He basically put up a hand rejecting my gathered efforts and said, “I know you’re a doctor and took lot of courses about science, but I feel like I have a Ph.D. in Common Sense.”
In his ads, Jack declares that we listened to him for 30 years on the radio, and now he is listening to us from Lansing. That has not been my experience.
William Northway
Crystal Lake Township trustee
