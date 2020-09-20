Algae fix won't be simple
In her letter published Sept. 16 in the Traverse City Record-Eagle, Jenna Spray made several fine suggestions that riparian property owners can take to protect the water quality of Torch Lake, and I commend her for them. However, I take issue with her assertions that the sources of the nutrients driving the lake floor algae have been established.
That is simply not true.
The lake floor algae are being found region-wide, not just in Torch Lake, something that was clearly stated in the article on this subject by Sheri McWhirter published in the Aug. 30 issue of the Record-Eagle. It is beyond belief to imagine that septic systems throughout the region all went bad at the same time.
We would all like there to be a single, readily fixable cause of the lake floor algae. However, there are numerous factors that, in combination, are likely to be contributing to the increased nutrient supply. Ongoing studies sponsored by the Three Lakes Association continue to contribute to our knowledge and understanding of the situation and these may, in time, point the way to effective remedial actions.
Rebecca M. Norris
Rapid City
