Withhold support for road millage
I support schools, parks and infrastructure. I voted for the last Grand Traverse County Road millage. This time I will not. I attended the East-West Corridor presentations. I overheard Jason Gillman respond: "It doesn't matter what the study says. We are building the bridge!"
I oppose the Boardman bridge because of damage to the fragile river ecosystem. I live off Hartman Road, a two-lane road in a neighborhood of homes, condos/apartments, one brewery and a church. A four- or five-lane road will destroy our neighborhood. I urge you to withhold support, until we have a Road Commission we can trust.
Anastacia Norris
Traverse City
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.