Take responsibility
In my 60-plus years, I lived among visionaries, selfless leaders and politicians working tirelessly for a just world. Then there is Jack Bergman, U.S. representative, First Congressional District. He joined the Texas lawsuit and the Jan. 6 vote to toss Michigan constituents into the garbage can of conspiracy theories.
I worked in special education for 38 years. We taught values including integrity, honesty and taking responsibility.
Bergman threw his lit match on the riot by repeating lies about the election despite 60 court cases that ruled other wise.
We expect our kids to take responsibility. Should we expect less from Bergman? I am hopeful those who fund him will reconsider. Bergman lacks the basic skills we expect from our children.
Anastacia Norris
Traverse City