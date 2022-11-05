Why Andrews deserves the vote in District 7
In the Grand Traverse County Commission District 7 candidate T.J. Andrews, voters have the opportunity to elect a strong, proactive leader.
She will advocate for accountability and transparency in government, as shown by her past efforts to create oversight to the Road Commission and fairness in county redistricting.
In both her professional legal career and personally, T.J. is passionate about protecting the environment and clean water we all cherish, now at risk from climate change.
All her decisions will prioritize keeping this a great place to live. Join me in voting for T.J. Andrews for GT County Commission.
Cari Noga
Traverse City
