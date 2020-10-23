Three candidates to help restore trust
As a parent, taxpayer and transparency advocate, I have voted for the following for Traverse City Area Public Schools trustee candidates and ask you join me:
Josey Ballenger, for her accountability and oversight experience.
Flournoy Humphreys for her decades of classroom experience
Scott Newman-Bale for his financial acumen and statewide contacts.
All three for their commitment toward transparency in district operations.
TCAPS does receive inequitable state funding. Incumbent board members have worsened this problem with millions in expenditures for administrators and lawyers that keep the public in the dark. The combined professional skill sets of these three will help TCAPS restore trust with the community.
Cari Noga
Traverse City
